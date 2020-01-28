Coronavirus : 288 people under observation in Kerala

288 persons in Kerala have been kept under medical observation in the wake of the coronavirus scare, state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said.Of these 288 persons, seven are admitted in various state hospitals whereas the rest have been advised rest at home and to report to health authorities in case their condition worsens.

The authorities are also closely monitoring about 60 persons in Kozhikode who have returned from China.On Monday, Chief Secretary Tom Jose got in touch with the Centre for taking steps to bring back mostly Kerala medical students from Wuhan in China, which is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.