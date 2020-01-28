Coronavirus : Death toll rises to 106 in China , Over 4000 infected

The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China has soared to 106 while nearly 1,300 new cases have been confirmed, authorities said on Tuesday, 28 January, according to AFP.

The director-general of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has flown to China on Monday, to meet with government officials and health experts trying to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, in India, the Cabinet Secretary reviewed the situation arising out of outbreak of coronavirus in China on Monday, with officials saying that the Ministry of External Affairs will make a request to Chinese authorities for possible evacuation of Indians from Wuhan.