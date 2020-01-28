Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency, Indian rupee has gained against the US dollar. As per the market experts the upward rally of the Indian rupee was supported by the positive opening in the Indian share market and the easing crude oil prices. Also the slipping down of Chinese currency has extended support for the upward rally of the Indian currency.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the India rupee opened at 71.37 gaining by 6 paise against the US dollar. The Indian rupee has ended trading at 71.43 against the US dollar on Monday.

The Dollar Index, which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies has slipped down by 0.02% to 97.93.