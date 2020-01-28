India summons pakistan envoy over abduction of Hindu girl:Issued demarche against desecration of temple

The union government has on Tuesday summoned a Pakistan envoy and issued a strong demarche. A senior official from the pakistan High Commission was summoned over the abduction of Hindu girl and demarcation of Mata Rani Bhatiyani temple in Pakistan.

A Hindu girl was abducted from her marriage ceremony on January 25. The Mata Rani Bhatiyani temple situated in Tharparkar in the Sindh province was damaged by a Muslim mob on January 26.

” pakistan has been informed about the grave concerns expressed by various quarters of Indian civil society at such shocking and deplorable incidents involving minor girls from the minority hindu Community” said MEA officials.

Earlier a week ago the the External Affairs Ministry has summoned Pakistan envoy in connection with the cases of abduction of Hindu girls in pakistan.