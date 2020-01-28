Islamic militants attack police base, 11 killed

At least 11 people were killed in an attack by Taliban militants in Afghanistan. As per the government officials the banned Islamic militant group Taliban has attacked a police base in Baghlan province.

It is also doubted that at least one policemen in the base has helped the militants in carrying out the attack.

The Taliban militants overran a checkpoint near the police base and breached the compound of the base as some policemen in the camp has opened the door for them.

The Taliban militants are holding over half of the country. The US government and Taliban are currently negotiating to reach at a ceasefire agreement.