Online food delivery business to reach new heights by 2022

As the trends in Indian Kitchen change,a widening base for Online food delivery is projected to reach $8 billion by the year 2022. The wide use of online transactions and familiarity with homemakers to order food online had fuelled a big bang in this Industry. Indian families are happy with the varied choice of menu available when booking food through Online as per the report.

The offers and discounts available for recurring users also persuades households to order and try new culinary items that can be relished at the coziness of home. Recently Zomato the food delivery giant acquired Uber eats for an undisclosed amount. The industry also supports the new generation’s need for urgent cash as the payment for home deliveries is instant in most cases. As per the report, Online food delivery chains offer 35 percent more menu variety over hotel menus.

The detailed report was the culmination of research done by Boston Consulting Group(BCG).