Top Khalistan terrorist who killed Hindu leaders shot dead in Lahore

Harmeet Singh, a top Khalistan terrorist involved in the killing of several Hindu leaders in Punjab has been killed near Lahore.

He was killed by a local gang over a financial dispute that stemmed out of a drug deal, sources tell OneIndia. The source said that he was shot by a local gang near the Dera Chahal Gurudwara near Lahore.

Harmeet alias Happy PhD took over as the chief of the Khalistan Liberation Force in 2014 after the outfit’s boss Harminder Mintoo was arrested by the Punjab Police from Thailand. Mintoo had managed to escape from jail, but he was arrested again. He died of a cardiac arrest in 2018.