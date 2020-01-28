Two militants killed in encounter

Two militants were killed in an encounter in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan on Tuesday. Manyother militants were arrested by the security forces. The killed militants were identified as Awal Khan Bhittani and Jahanzeb Khan Bhittani. They were brothers.

As per security forces the police intercepted two bikers on Tater road inTank district. The police acted after getting a tip-off. The duo started firing at the police and in the exchange of fire they were killed. Awal was carrying a bounty of Rs.5 lakh on his head for his activities.

Two top militants were arrested by police from Ghandi area in Hangu district in another incident. The arrested militants were involved in several cases of murder nad bomb blast.