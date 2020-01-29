Abudhabi issues alert before testing of Nuclear power plant

Abudhabi authorities had issued a public alert before the siren test conducted in the Barakah Nuclear energy plant situated in the Al Dhafra region.

In its alert authorities warn of a relatively strong noise which could be disturbing for those near to Al Dhafra region between 11:30-11:40 AM. The nuclear plant’s operator, Nawah Energy Company, is concluding the final requirements before “commencing the loading of the first fuel assemblies safely into Unit 1 of the Barakah plant, scheduled for first quarter of 2020,” UAE’s state-run news agency WAM said.

The test will run for half a minute to check the performance of the sirens.