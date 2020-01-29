At Mumbai rally,Asaduddin Owaisi reads out preamble of Constitution

Addressing an anti-CAA rally in South Mumbai in the night, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owasi read out the Constitution’s preamble to those gathered and made them repeat it after him.

The BJP and the Sangh Parivar will be defeated in their “nefarious designs”, the Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad said, denouncing the CAA whose passage in Parliament last month triggered nationwide protests. Owaisi asked his party workers to pressurise the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government to pass a resolution in the assembly against the CAA as done by some non-BJP states.

After the rally, AIMIM Mumbai chief Fayyaz Khan told PTI, This protest was against the CAA and during his speech Owaisi saheb described how it will adversely affect people.” People from various communities, including Dalits, Christians, Parsis, besides women, children and senior citizens also participated in the rally. The party’s Lok Sabha MP Imtiyaz Jaleel and its senior leaders, including Waris Pathan, took part in the protest rally..