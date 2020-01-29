Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency Indian rupee has gained against the US dollar. As per the market experts the easing crude oil prices supported the upward rally of Indian rupee. Also the expectations over the coming Union Budget also supported the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the Indian rupee opened strong at 71.37. The local currency swinged between 71.26 and 71.41. Later it settled at 71.31 registering a gain of 12 paise against the US dollar.

The Indian rupee has ended trading at 71.43 against the US dollar On Tuesday.

The ‘Dollar Index’, which measures the strength of US currency against a basket of six currencies surged by 0.01% to 98.02.