Missing Indian origin US student found dead in lake

The prayers for Ann Rose Jerry, who was missing from 21 January went vain. Her dead body was recovered by a rescue team from St.Mary lake in the state of Indiana. She was a final year Science business student in the University of Notre dame. The University had expressed grief in her demise.

The Indiana Police had formed a rescue team after she was reported missing and issued a silver alert. The police started searching for the lake and her dead body was recovered on Friday. Police had ruled out homicide plot and suspect she might have slipped to the lake while strolling in the lakeshore.

Jerry hails from Ernakulam, Kerala and migrated to the US along with her parents in 2000. The father of Ann Rose Jerry, Jerry James is an IT professional and mother Rennie Jerry is a dentist by profession.