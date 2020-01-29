Reliance Jio Fiber vs Airtel Fiber vs BSNL: Know the best broadband plans

In India, almost all internet service providers come with various plans for their customers. And an ordinary person may get confused to decide which plan suits his needs.

So here is the list of best-long-term plans offered by country’s leading internet service providers Jio Fiber, Airtel Fiber and BSNL.

1. Airtel Fiber:

Entertainment Plan: This plan offers 300 GB internet with speed of 200 mbps and unlimited local and STD calls. This cost Rs.999 per month.

Premium Plans: This offers 500 GB internet with 300 mbps speed and unlimited STD and local calls. This costs Rs.1499 per month.

VIP Plan: This offers unlimited internet at 1Gbps speed and unlimited calls. This costs Rs.3999 per month.

All the three offer has access to Amazon Prime, Zee5 and Airtel Xstream.

2. Reliance Jio Fiber:

Reliance Jio offers six plans. The basic plan priced at Rs.699 offer unlimited data at 100mbps and include Rs.1200 a year worth television video calling and gaming facilities worth Rs.1200.

The Titanium plan is priced at Rs.8499 per month and it gives 5000 GB data at a speed of 1GBps.

They have also Silver, Diamond and Platinum plans.

3. BSNL:

BSNL offers 9 plans. The TriB UL data plan priced at Rs.3499 offers unlimited data and include free calls for Rs.3699.

The Freedom ULD plan worth Rs.1099 offers 300 GB data at 512 kbps with unlimited calls. The basic Freedom plan ULD worth Rs.699 gives 150 GB data at 512 kbps.