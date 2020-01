The revised fuel prices for the coming month was announced in UAE on Wednesday.

Super 98 petrol is priced at Dh.2.24 per litre. Special 95 petrol will coast Dh.2.12 per litre. The petrol price for February are unchanged from January. This is the third consecutive month when petrol prices in UAE remain unchanged.

The price of diesel is surged by 2 fils and is at Dh.2.40 per litre.