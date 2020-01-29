UAE confirms first case of Coronavirus

Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has announced the first case of new coronavirus in the UAE in members of a family arriving from the Chinese city of Wuhan.

In its statement issued on Wednesday, the ministry added that “the health condition of those infected are stable and they are currently under medical observation.”

The UAE is a major air transport hub with its Dubai International airport ranked the world’s third busiest. All passengers arriving from China at major UAE airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are screened on arrival, a precaution taken by airports elsewhere.

The deadly coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in China with 25 new fatalities reported from central Hubei province taking the death toll to 132 and the confirmed infection cases to nearly 6,000, as health experts warned that the epidemic may reach its climax in the next 10 days resulting in large-scale casualties.