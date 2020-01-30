Amit Shah orders Delhi police to take heavy arm over shooting incident in Jamia

Union minister for home affairs Amit Shah ordered Delhi police to deliver its heavy arm over an incident in which a youth shot a live round on to anti-CAA protestors.

The protestors were carrying out a march commemorating the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi when a young man wielding a gun walked along the barricaded street and raised pro-CAA slogans and shot at the rallying students. As per sources, a mass media student of JNU , Shadab Farooq from Kashmir was injured at the firing and he was rushed to AIIMs hospital. The footage shows Farooq trying to calm the armed youth upon which the shot was fired. The assaulter was live at Facebook during the act and had his death wish to cover his body in a saffron shroud, inscribed ‘Jai Sri Ram’.The FB had suspended his account immediately.

Amit Shah tweeted that he has spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik over the matter and the guilty will not be spared.”I have talked to Delhi police commissioner, The Central government will not tolerate any such incident, action will be taken seriously and the guilty will not be spared,” he said.