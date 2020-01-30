Bank employees 2-day nationwide strike from tomorrow

The two-day nationwide strike by the bank employees will begin from January 31. The bank employees are demanding an early wage revision. Due to the strike the operations of public sector banks may be affected.

The strike call has been given by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of the nine bank unions including All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW).

Today there was a conciliation meeting by CLC. IBA wanted to defer the strike after which they will call for further talks.We refused. CLC advised IBA to hold talks before the strike to try to resolve issue. There was no commitment from IBA. Hence go ahead with the strikes. — All India Bank Employees' Association (@AIBEA_India) January 27, 2020

The wage revision for employees of public sector banks is pending since November 2017.

Many banks including SBI have informed customers that operations may be impacted to some extent due to the proposed two-day nationwide strike beginning January 31.