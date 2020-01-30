Coronavirus : Death toll rises to 170 in China, over 7000 infected

Chinese officials have confirmed over 7,700 cases of the mysterious illness as foreign governments airlifted their citizens out of Wuhan, the outbreak’s epicenter.

The death toll rose to 170 in China, and the number of infections jumped by nearly 30 percent.

Mainland China now has more cases of coronavirus than it had of SARS, a respiratory infection that spread across China in 2002 and 2003 and killed 774 people in 17 countries. During the SARS outbreak, China had 5,327 cases and 349 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

The number of confirmed cases increased to more than 7,700 worldwide by early Thursday, according to Chinese officials and the World Health Organization, with all but 68 of the infections taking place in mainland China. On Wednesday, there were about 6,000 infections worldwide.

In China, a total of 170 people have now died from the mysterious new coronavirus, according to official Chinese statistics, but the real number is likely much higher. A dearth of test kits has hindered health officials ability to accurately diagnose and track the illness.