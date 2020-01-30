Coronavirus: Ten hospitalised in Kerala, over 170 under observation

As many as 173 more people are under observation as part of the measures to prevent the possible outbreak of coronavirus. Those under observation include the people who have returned to Kerala from China.

Among 806 under observation, only ten are in hospital.

A Kozhikode Kunthamangalam native who had been in China for business purpose is now under observation in Medical College hospital. He went to China on January 1 and returned to Kerala on January 17. He would be allowed to go home only after sending his blood sample to Virology lab and getting it tested to ensure that he is not infected.

16 people who have returned from China are under observation. Among them, one person had fever but he recovered after he was administered anti-biotics. None of them were detected with any kind of virus. Meanwhile, the health department has set up two isolations wards in the district.