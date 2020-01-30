Muslim women permitted to enter mosques to offer namaz : AIMPLB tells SC

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday filed an affidavit in Supreme Court stating that entry of women in mosque is allowed as per Islam. However, it is not mandatory for women to join group prayers or congregational prayers.

The affidavit by AIMPLB was filed in response to a petition filed early last year by a Pune-based Muslim couple seeking to uphold the right of Muslim women to enter mosques freely and offer namaz. The apex court in April had issued notice to AIMPLB and had asked them to reply on the petition.

Mosques around the world do not have such laws that are prejudiced against women, contended Yasmeen Zuber Ahmad Peerzade, one of the petitioners. The Mecca does not discriminate on the basis of gender, nor do mosques in Canada and Saudi Arabia, the petition pointed out. The Quran does not differentiate between a man and a woman and there are no records stating that the Quran or Prophet Muhammad had opposed women entering mosques and offering prayers, the petition contended. A ban on women entering mosques to offer prayers is also against the Constitution, the petitioners argued. It violates the Fundamental Rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 15, 21, 25 and 29 of the Constitution, it states.

While giving a reply to the petition the AIMPLB stated that various religious texts, doctrine and religious belief of the followers of Islam state that entry of women in the mosque for offering prayer/Namaz, inside the mosque, is permitted. Thus, a Muslim woman is free to enter masjid for prayers. It is her option to exercise her right to avail such facilities as available for prayers in masjid.

They further mentioned in their affidavit that, “AIMPLB does want to comment on any contrary religious opinion to this effect. Islam has not made it obligatory on Muslim women to join congregational prayer nor is it obligatory for woman to offer Friday Namaz in congregation though it is so on Muslim men. The Muslim woman is differently placed because as per doctrines of Islam she is entitled to the same religious reward (Sawab) for praying as per her option either in Masjid or at home.”