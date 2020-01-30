Police busts bank fraud racket; arrests two

The Punjab police has arrested two persons associated with a bank fraud racket. The Punjab also claimed that they had busted a bank fraud racket.

The police arrested the accused after a manager of HDFC bank lodged a complaint that a fraud of Rs. 2 crore was detected from a bank account. In the investigation it was revelaed that the fraudsters used to change their email IDs and mobile numbers registered with the bank account of the victims with their own mobile numbers and email IDs.

The police team also recovered fake and fabricated government identity cards including voters ID, PAN card and driving licenses. The fraudsters only withdraw money through ATM and cheque.

The racket was operating from Ludhiana. The arrested were identified as Rajeev kumar and Deepak Kumar. A third man associated with the racket managed to escape.