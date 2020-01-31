Commodity market: Gold, silver prices slips down

In the commodity market the prices of precious metals has slipped down on Friday.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) the February gold futures slipped down by 0.85% to Rs.40,630 per 10 gram. The April future also fell down by Rs.346 to reach at Rs. 40,727 per 10 gram. Silver futures for February also fell down by 1% to Rs. 46,439 per kilogram.

In the international market the price of spot gold slipped down by 0.1% to $.1571.77 per ounce. The price of silver fell by 0.2% to $.17.79 per ounce.

The price standard gold (22 K) is appreciated by Rs. 40 and is settled at Rs.3775 per 1 gram. Pure gold (24K) is priced at Rs.3964 per 1 gram higher by Rs.42.