Coronavirus : Over 1000 under observation in Kerala, virus-affected girl shifted to medical college

“India’s first coronavirus-affected girl hailing from Thrissur has improved. She was shifted to Thrissur Medical College Friday morning at 6 am”,Health minister K K Shailaja said.

The minister and her team who reached the district late last night reviewed the treatment of the girl. An emergency meet of the representatives of private hospital will be convened here today. 1053 people in the state are under observation. Of these, 15 are undergoing treatment in hospitals. The minister said there was no need to panic as the state had started precautions and preparation since the start of the virus outbreak.

Minister K K Shailaja along with three ministers of the district reached the hospital Thursday night at 11.45 pm. The matter was thoroughly reviewed during the meeting held for one and a half hours. DMO and other officials of the health department explained her about the treatment. The details of the treatment at general hospital where she was being treatment were handed over to her. a decision was taken to shift her to the medical college hospital after the medical board examined her. In Thrissur, 11 people are hospitalized with similar symptoms.

World Health Organization announces coronavirus infection, as international health emergency. The move comes after the virus spread to 20 countries. The decision was taken at the World Health Organization’s emergency meeting in Geneva. Meanwhile, China’s death toll from the virus has risen to 213.