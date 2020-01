The Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai has announced that the opening hours of Dubai Metro’s Red Line will be changed on Fridays. This will come into effective from January 31.

This revised timing will be effective on seven Fridays – January 31, February 7,14,21,28 and March 6 and 13. On these dates the Metro services on the redline will start at 2 pm and continue at to 1 am. From march 14 the timing will be reverted.