Nationwide bank strike starting from today

Banking services in India will be affected on January 31 and February 1, as the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) representing nine trade unions, including All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW) — has called for a two-day nationwide strike starting from today. The union called a two-day strike as talks with the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) on wage revision ended inconclusively.

The demand for salary-hike by bank employees is pending since November 2017. The strike by the public sector banks is coinciding with the opening of the Budget session of the Parliament from January 31, the day when Economic Survey would be presented.