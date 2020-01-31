Timely attention of cop saves young woman

A Cop from the Kolkata Police’s disaster management group, Palash Mondal was patrolling the bay when he noticed a young woman in her 20’s walking towards the Hubli river. The river had a lot of floating Saraswati idols and his vision got locked in one with a faint light on it. It was a woman holding a phone with her hands waving for help.

Mondal swiftly jumped to the river and saved the woman’s life. She is identified as a resident of Charu market in south Kolkata and is reportedly suffering from depression. The woman’s family was called by the police and informed of the incident. They were advised to take better care of the depressed woman.