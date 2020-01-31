UAE announces $200m financial aid to Prime Minister’s youth programme

The UAE government has announced a financial aid of $200 million to the Pakistan Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan programme for youth development. The financial assistance had been promised by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, during his recent visit to Pakistan.

Hamad Obaid Alzaabi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, made the announcement while meeting the PM’s Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar .

A youth exchange programme between the UAE and Pakistan has been also announced. It has been decided that a delegation of Pakistani youth will be sent to the UAE, where they will be trained in entrepreneurship and artificial intelligence.

UAE government also offered Pakistani youth the opportunity to participate in Expo 2020 Dubai.It has been decided that special pavilions will be allocated to Pakistani youth at Expo 2020 Dubai.