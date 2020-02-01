Comedian Kunal Kamra sends legal notice to IndiGo, asks for huge compensation

Comedian Kunal Kamra on Saturday sent a legal notice to budget carrier IndiGo, which has banned him from travelling with it for six months for heckling journalist Arnab Goswami on its flight.

The domestic airline had banned Kamra on Tuesday after which three other airlines – Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir – also banned him from travelling on their flights “until further notice”.

The legal notice seeks to revoke the suspension with immediate effect and tender an unconditional apology towards him in all leading newspapers, electronic media and all the social media platforms operated by the airline.

The notice also sought a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the “mental pain and agony” suffered by Kamra as well as the losses incurred due to the cancellation of the comedian’s scheduled events in the country and overseas.