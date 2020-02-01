Coronavirus : Air India flight with 324 Indians takes off from Wuhan; Watch Video

Air India’s jumbo B747 plane took off from the Wuhan airport in the early hours of Saturday for Delhi, evacuating 324 Indian nationals from China as the neighbouring country continued to deal with the outbreak of novel coronavirus, said officials.

“With 324 passengers, the special flight has taken off for India from Wuhan. It may reach Delhi at 7.30 am,” said an Air India spokesperson at 1.19 am on Saturday.

There are five doctors from Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital and one paramedical staff on board, said the Air India spokesperson.

The flight had departed from Delhi airport at 1.17 pm on Friday to evacuate Indian nationals from China, where more than 200 people – none of them Indian – have died due to novel coronavirus.