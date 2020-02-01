Coronavirus : India bans export of protective masks, clothing

India banned the export of personal protection equipment such as masks and clothing amid a global coronavirus outbreak.It did not give a reason for the ban but it reported its first case of the new coronavirus on Thursday, a woman in Kerala who was a student of Wuhan University in China.

The central Chinese city of Wuhan is the epicentre of the outbreak, and the virus has since spread to more than 12,000 people globally and killed 252 people in China.

Several Indian citizens living in Wuhan will arrive in India by plane on Saturday and be taken to a quarantine centre on the outskirts of the capital New Delhi.

India has taken measures to ensure that all people arriving from China report to health authorities.