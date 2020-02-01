Coronavirus : Indian Army sets up quarantine facility for Indians returning from China

The national carrier Air India’s special flight operated to the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, to evacuate Indians stranded there, landed at the Indira Gandhi International airport on Saturday (1 February).

According to the report, the special flight, which ferried back 324 Indian nationals, landed at the IGI aiport at 7.26 am this morning.

The Indian nationals who were evacuated from Wuhan will be quarantined in a specially prepared facility in Manesar near Delhi.

A quarantine facility has been created by Indian Army near Manesar, Haryana which will house approximately 300 Indians who will be arriving from Wuhan amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, report said.

Here, a qualified team of doctors and staff members will monitor the incoming Indians for signs of infection for two weeks.