Coronavirus : Over 1471 people under observation in Kerala

Health minister KK Shailaja has said that the health situation of the Kerala student confirmed with coronavirus has improved and there is no cause for concern. She has been transferred from Thrissur General Hospital to the isolation ward at the Government Medical College in Mulangunnathukavu.

Three other persons who were under treatment along with the student at the General Hospital had been already been moved to Medical College on Thursday. Their samples were negative. 58 people who traveled on the same flight with the infected person have been identified. They are currently under observation. Help desk facilities have been started at the airports including domestic terminals. Awareness programs will start from Monday in schools across the state using smart class facilities.

64 isolation rooms have been set up in various government hospitals. Additionally, 85 isolation wards and 15 intensive care units are ready in private hospitals. Ten ambulances are on standby in Thrissur to ferry people exhibiting infection symptoms to hospitals. The minister exhorted people to use these services and refrain from using private or public vehicles for transporting potential Corona patients.