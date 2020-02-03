Emirates Airlines issued advisory for passengers: Details Inside

Emirates Airlines based in Dubai has issued an advisory for its passengers. The advisory was issued amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The airlines has urged all passengers to check the entry requirements for various countries before travelling. The airlines has issued a statement regarding this.

“Due to the differing entry restriction imposed by several countries to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, customers are strongly advised to check the specific entry guidelines and restrictions for their final destination before travelling.

Customers are also advised to check the latest flight updates, rebooking and refund options. To receive update notifications, customers are requested to ensure their contact details are correct by visiting Manage Your Booking”, said the statement.