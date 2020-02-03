Kerala Chief Minister blames radical Islamist organisation for violence in anti-CAA protests

Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister of Kerala, has blamed the radical Islamist organisation Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), for infiltrating the supposedly “peaceful” Anti-CAA protests in the state. He alleged that d the radical Islamist organization has created “communal disharmony” in the state.The Kerala CM in answer to a question raised in the Assembly has said this

He made it clear that no case had been filed against peaceful protestors but action had been taken against those involved in acts of violence.

Kerala CM P Vijayan in the Assembly: Extremist groups like SDPI is trying to create unrest using anti-CAA protests. The state govt can't allow this. Police will slap cases against such people. Any attempts to create communal disharmony in the state will be strongly dealt with. pic.twitter.com/dfnO83mauf — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2020

This led to a verbal altercation between the ruling and the Opposition benches. Vijayan questioned, “Why is the opposition getting agitated when I mention the name of SDPI? Are they saying that I should not talk about SDPI and extremism?”

Following the murder of SFI activist Abhimanyu in 2018, Kerala CPIM leader Thomas Issac had also called for a “social boycott” of extremist religious organizations such as PFI and SDPI.