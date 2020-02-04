Forex market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency Indian rupee has appreciated against the US dollar. As per the market experts the upward rally of the Indian rupee was supported by the positive opening of the Indian share market and the positive trend in the international market.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange Indian rupee opened strong at 71.24 against the US dollar and then again gained and settled at 71.19 against the US currency gaining by 19 paise. The Indian rupee has settled trading at 71.38 against US dollar on Monday.

The ‘Dollar index’, which measures the strength of US currency against a basket of six currencies has rose by 0.10% to 97.72.