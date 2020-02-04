“Government has not taken any decision to prepare NRC” : Home Ministry

Modi government on Tuesday clarified in the Lok Sabha that no decision has been arrived at by the government to the preparation of National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the national level. The statement was made by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

