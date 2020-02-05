Around 21,000 foreigners granted Indian citizenship: Reveals Home Ministry

The data released by the Ministry of Home Affairs has revealed that around 21,000 foreigners were granted Indian citizenship in the last 10 year. The details were provided by the Home Ministry as a reply to a query in the Lok Sabha.

“In the last 10 years, a total of 21,408 foreign nationals were provided Indian citizenship”, said Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

In the year 2010, a total of 232 people got Indian citizenship while 435 in 2011, 553 in 2012, 563 in 2013, 617 in 2014 and 15,470 in 2015 got Indian passports. These apart, the Indian government decided to grant citizenship to 1,106 people in 2016, 817 in 2017, 628 in 2018 and 987 in 2019.

53 enclaves of Bangladesh were included in India under the India-Bangladesh Land Boundary Pact 2015. Following which 14,864 Bangladeshis were given Indian citizenship under Section 7 of the Citizenship Act, 1955.

Also illegal Bangladeshis were deported to Bangladesh. 308 people in 2016, 51 in 2017 and 445 in 2018 were deported to Bangladesh, said minister.