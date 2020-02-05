Coronavirus : Over 2,400 under watch in Kerala,no new cases

Kerala government on Tuesday said no fresh positive cases of novel coronavirus infection was reported from the state, even as 2,421 are under watch at houses and hospitals. At least 100 people with minor symptoms of the virus are at isolation wards of various hospitals, state Health Minister KK Shailaja told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

India’s three positive cases for the virus has been from the state’s three districts– Thrissur, Alappuzha and Kasaragod.All the three are students of China’s Wuhan university, the epicentre of the epidemic.

“No new cases of coronavirus have been detected in the state today. At least 2,321 are under observation at home while 100 are in isolation wards at various hospital across the state,” Shailaja said.

The health status of the three patients, who had tested positive for the virus infection, “remains satisfactory,” she said.

After three cases were reported, the LDF government had declared the epidemic as a “state calamity” on Monday.