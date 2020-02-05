Lioness, cubs makes way for motor biker: Watch the video

Some acts of animals make us believe that animals are more cultured and civilized than human beings. Such kind of an act by a lioness and her cubs is rocking the internet. The video clip is shooted at Gir forests in the Gujarat.

A video of a lioness and her cubs giving way to a biker standing in front of them has become viral across social media.

The 36-seconds-long video , shows the lioness and her two cubs walking on a narrow path road. The three move straight ahead on the path when suddenly a bike comes in their way. Giving a surprise to everyone the lioness and her cubs turn away and go back into the forest area.

The video was shared on?Twitter by Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani. “This #viralvideo shows a #Lioness & two cubs moving away to give way to a biker on the way to his farm near a village on the outskirts of #Gir sanctuary. It is amazing to see them respecting humans’ space,” he captioned the clip.

The video has since collected 1,200 likes and more than 400 retweets.