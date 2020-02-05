Mercedes-Benz launches MG GT 63S in India: Know the features, price

Premium Luxury car makers in the world Mercedes-Benz has launched their new AMG GT 63S in India. The new vehicle was launched at the Auto Expo 2020 on Wednesday. This is the world’s fastest production four-seater AMG.

AMG GT 63S is equipped with a 4.0 litre twin-turbo petrol V8 motor that has peak power figure of 638 bhp and peak torque of a mammoth 900 Nm. This helps the speed to propel from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds. There is a nine-speed auto transmission unit inside the car and an all-wheel drive system.

The cabin of the AMG GT 63S is highlighted by twin 12.3-inch infotainment system, a sporty steering, center console with touchpad and premium leather upholstery.

The AMG GT 63S is priced at ?2.42 crore ( ex showroom) in India.

At Auto Expo 2020, Mercedes also showcased the all-new GLA and the AMG A35 limousine.

Auto Expo will open doors to general public on February 7 and will be organised till February 12 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.