105-year-old woman clears class 4 exams in Kerala

Bageerathi Amma, a 105-year-old woman from KErala has passed the class 4 examination conducted by the Kerala State Literacy Mission. The granny has passed the examination with 74.5% marks.

The members of Kerala State Literacy Mission and the office bearers of the local self government body had felicitated Bageerathi Amma for her achievement. She was the oldest learner in the state.

The mother of six children Bageerathi Amma has scored 205 marks out of a total of 275 in the fourth standard equivalency examination. The grandmother 16 grandchildren, Bageerathi Amma has quit schooling in her adolescence due to family responsibilities. Bageerathi Amma, is a resident of Parakulam in Kollam district in Kerala.

The Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority is an autonomous institution under the General Education Department of Kerala. It conducts the continuing education programme. The programmes aims to develop literacy skills in illiterates in the state and also the workers form the other states.