Air India Express announces lowest discounted fares from UAE to India : Details inside

The low cost air carrier in India, Air India Express has come with a good news for the Indian expats. The public sector airlines has announced special low ticket rates from UAE to various destinations including Kerala.

The offer is applicable to tickets booked from February 6 to 10. The passengers can travel with tickets up to October 24.The tickets rates begin from Dh. 269.

The ticket rates from Various airports in UAE are the following:

Sharjah – Dh.269,

Dubai- Dh.279

Abu Dhabi- Dh.289

Al Ain- Dh. 299

Ras Al Khaimah – Dh. 299

The passengers can travel from Sharjah,Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah to Kochi, Kozhikode, Kannu, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangalore, Trichy, Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Varanasi, Mumbai, Pune and Surat.