Coronavirus : Chinese woman marries Bengal man with Indian rituals ; Watch Video

Love knows no boundaries and flourishes regardless of nationality and religion. In a recent instance, an Indian man named Pintu tied the knot with a woman of Chinese nationality in West Bengal. The marriage ceremony was held according to Indian rituals on February 05. The couple fell in love when they met during a business deal in China. Several people took part in the wedding however, bride’s family was not able to take part in the wedding due to coronavirus situation in the country.
Post Your Comments