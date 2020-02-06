Coronavirus : Over 2528 under observation in Kerala

Three foreign nationals are among the 2,528 people under observation in Kerala for the novel coronavirus infection and no new cases have been reported.At least 93 people with minor symptoms of the virus have been lodged in isolation wards of various hospitals, state Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

India’s three positive cases for the virus has been from the state’s three districts of Thrissur, Alappuzha and Kasaragod.All the three are students of China’s Wuhan university, the epicentre of the virus.

“No new cases of coronavirus has been detected in the state today. At least 2,435 are under observation at home while 93 are in isolation wards at various hospital across the state,” Shailaja said.

The minister also said that two foreigners have been home quarantined in Ernakulam district and one foreign national at Thiruvananthapuram.

“The foreigner in Thiruvananthapuram has been kept at general hospital but not because he was showing symptoms but for observation as he travelled from China,” an official said.

The health status of the three patients, who had tested positive for the virus, “remains satisfactory”, the minister said.