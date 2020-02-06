Coronavirus : Over 83 people under observation in Karnataka

Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Services department is observing 83 people across the state under home isolation for coronavirus symptoms, a health official said on Wednesday.

“We are observing 83 people across the state, including in Bengaluru, Tumkur and Mysuru, for coronavirus symptoms,” the department’s communicable diseases wing joint director Prakash Kumar said.

However, no positive coronavirus case has been reported from Karnataka yet.”The four Chinese people under watch for the disease left the country on January 30, without being affected by the disease,” said Kumar.

Interestingly, no individual in Karnataka is currently admitted to the hospital for coronavirus symptoms, Kumar confirmed.

State Health and Family Welfare Services Commissioner Pankaj Pandey had on Tuesday convened a meeting of health officials to review the situation and reinforce coronavirus surveillance and control measures in the districts bordering Kerala as well as the entire state.

Karnataka districts bordering Kerala on high alert.Four Karnataka districts bordering Kerala — Kodagu, Mangluru, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru — have been put on high alert in the wake of positive coronavirus cases in Kerala.