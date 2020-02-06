Cricketer Andre Russell’s Wife Jassym Lora stunning in her latest photoshoot : See Pics

Jassym Lora is a Jamaican Model, Instagram Fashion Lifestyle Influencer, Social Media Personality, and Celebrity Wife from Florida, USA.Lora looks gorgeous in all her looks. In this picture, she is looking stunning under the sun.

West Indian and Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer Andre Russell took to Instagram late on Thursday to welcome the birth of his daughter, Amaiah S Russell, with his wife Jassym Lora Russell. This child is the first for the couple who married three years ago.

Jassym Lora is raising the hotness qoutient with this sultry pose, covering her essnetials just about enough for a good tease.