Murder of Hindu Mahasabha leader,Wife and friend arrested in UP

The wife and friend of Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha leader Ranjeet Bacchan were arrested in UP on charges relating to his murder. Ranjeet Bacchan was shot dead on February 2 while he was out on a morning walk, barely a couple of kilometers away from the high-security Uttar Pradesh legislature complex in the heart of the state capital. His cousin accompanying him also got injured in the attack.

Smriti Srivastava, Bacchan’s second wife was in a full-fledged affair with her friend Deependra. She claims that she had filed a divorce case with Bacchan but he always delays court proceedings by not appearing in court proceedings, creating willful hurdle to her marriage with Deependra.

“Those involved in the murder are Smriti Srivastava (second wife), her friend Deependra, Sanjeet Gautam (driver) and Jeetendra (the shooter). Deependra was the person who convinced everyone to commit the crime. Smriti was part of the whole conspiracy. We arrested Sanjeet Gautam from Lucknow, Deependra has been arrested from UP-MP border and Smriti too has been arrested from Vikasnagar (in Lucknow),” said the Lucknow police commissioner, Sujith Pandey.