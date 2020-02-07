Budget airline announces discounted fares from UAE to India: See the fare and details

A budget airlines has announced a discounted fare to various Indian cities from UAE. The low cost air carrier in India, Air India Express has come with the good news for the Indian expats.

The public sector airlines has announced special low ticket rates from UAE to various destinations including Kerala.

The promo offer runs from February 6 to 10. The mega sale covers flights on the UAE- India route. Passengers can travel with this discounted tickets till October 24.

As per the Air India Express website, certain terms and conditions apply and transaction fees are applicable for this.

The ticket rates from Various airports in UAE are the following:

Sharjah – Dh.269,

Dubai- Dh.279

Abu Dhabi- Dh.289

Al Ain- Dh. 299

Ras Al Khaimah – Dh. 299

The passengers can travel from Sharjah,Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah to Kochi, Kozhikode, Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangalore, Trichy, Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Varanasi, Mumbai, Pune and Surat.