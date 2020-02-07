Coronavirus : Bollywood film shoot in Kerala cancelled due to virus scare

Shooting of Ronnie Screwvala’s film Sitara, which was supposed to take place in Kerala from 12 February, has been stalled.The director of the film Vandana Kataria confirmed the news. “Our top priority is health, so the schedule has been delayed. We had to visit Kerala a few times for the recce and we were supposed to return in two days. My art design crew was stationed there from 30 January, but they have come back,” Vandana told the publication.

She also added that they have a plan B and they are working towards that. Sitara stars Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead role. She essays the role of a feisty woman who embarks on a journey to work on her flaw.

The Kerala government has declared the outbreak as a ‘state calamity.’