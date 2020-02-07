Coronavirus whistleblower doctor dies in Wuhan hospital

A Chinese doctor who tried to issue the first warnings about the deadly coronavirus outbreak has died, the hospital treating him has said.

Li Wenliang contracted the virus while working at Wuhan Central Hospital.

He had sent out a warning to fellow medics on 30 December but police told him to stop “making false comments”.

The 34-year-old was an ophthalmologist at the Wuhan Central Hospital. He was found to be infected with coronavirus on Saturday and died on Thursday.

“We are very sorry to hear the loss of any frontline worker who is committed to care for patients . we should celebrate his life and mourn his death with his colleagues,” said Michael Ryan, director of the World Health Organisation’s health emergencies programme, during a briefing on Thursday.

The virus has killed 636 people and infected 31,161 in mainland China, the National Health Commission’s latest figures show. The death toll includes 73 new deaths reported on Thursday.